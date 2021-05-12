Reports of a reckless driver drew Effingham police on Wednesday at about 11:20 a.m. to the area of Keller Drive and Evergreen Avenue, according to a press release.
Officers observed a man driving erratically and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and subsequently caused an accident with a vehicle driven by Brandy C. Brummett, 41, of Effingham, at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta.
The vehicle then fled the scene and ran off the roadway in the 600th block of Fayette, causing damage to a yard at Lupita’s Mexican Store, before re-entering the roadway and shortly thereafter colliding with another vehicle driven by Mark A. Volk, 60, of Teutopolis, at the intersection of Maple and Fayette.
The vehicle left the site of the second accident at a high rate of speed and officers discontinued efforts to initiate a traffic stop, the release said.
The vehicle was located by officers a short time later in a parking lot where officers attempted to make contact with the driver; however, the vehicle immediately exited the parking lot. Before exiting, the vehicle struck a squad car driven by Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and fled the scene.
The driver, Tomas Santos Canfield, 29, of Effingham, was located and taken into custody a short time later by Illinois State Police, according to the release.
During the arrest, Canfield damaged another Effingham police squad car and spat into an officer’s face from close proximity, police said.
Canfield was subsequently subdued and transported to Effingham County Jail where he was remanded into their custody.
Canfield was charged with:
• 4 Counts - Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer
• 3 Counts - Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Property Damage
• Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer
• Distracted Driving – Illegal Use of Cellular Device While Driving
• 2 Counts – Criminal Damage to State Supported Vehicles
• Disorderly Conduct – Misuse of 9-1-1 (5 times)
• Improper Lane Usage
• Unnecessary Use Horn
During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, bond was set at $250,000, with 10% to apply for bail. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are pending. No injuries were reported from any of the motor vehicle accidents.
Effingham police were assisted by Illinois State Police during this incident.
McFarland praised the ability of officers and troopers to mitigate this incident with no injuries to the public.
“Having citizens call in at the first sign of erratic driving allowed a quick response from officers, which greatly helped to minimize any further tragedy which could have occurred had this individual not been apprehended in a timely fashion,” McFarland said in the release. “These types of incidents unfold quickly and unpredictably, and the focus of Effingham Police is to keep the public safe from harm.
“Many thanks to everyone who called 911 to report the unsafe driving, and to the officers and troopers who brought a swift, secure resolution to this incident.”
