An Effingham man was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2019 death of another Effingham man.
Darnell L. Whitehead, 49, was arrested on a charge of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, on April 2. Effingham County Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales said Whitehead sold the fatal drug to 25-year-old Keith Lasher.
Lasher was found dead in October 2019 at a residence on Route 40 west of Lake Sara Road. Scales said toxicology reports showed Lasher died of a Fentanyl overdose.
Whitehead appeared in court via video call Friday after he was arrested on a warrant this week. Public Defender Janet Fowler was appointed to represent Whitehead.
Whitehead’s bond was set at $750,000 of which he would pay $75,000, or 10 percent, to obtain his release. Conditions of the bond include no possession or consumption of any illegal drugs or cannabis, and Whitehead would be subject to random testing should he post bond.
Whitehead has no other felony charges in Effingham County. Records on judici.com show Whitehead had served probation for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in 2011 and pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of cannabis in 2014. He also has several traffic offenses.
Whitehead is due for a hearing at 9 a.m. on April 7 for his first appearance with counsel.
