Jared Sapp, 27, of Effingham, has been charged with manufacturing, possessing and attempting to pass counterfeit U.S. currency throughout southern Illinois. The charges were brought in a five-count federal indictment.
According to the indictment, Sapp manufactured counterfeit $20s and $100s in 2019 and 2020 and was found in possession of more counterfeit bills, including $10s, $20s and $50s, in April 2019. Sapp is also charged with attempting to pass counterfeit $20 bills to businesses in Effingham and St. Clair counties on two occasions in 2017 and 2019.
Each count of manufacturing, possessing and attempting to pass counterfeit currency carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sapp’s initial appearance and arraignment were held on Monday. His trial is set for May 10 at 9 a.m. before U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan.
The investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service, the Effingham City Police Department, the Granite City Police Department, and the Caseyville Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter T. Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.