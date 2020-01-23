EFFINGHAM — An Effingham man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
William N. Ruholl, 36, appeared in court Thursday for his first appearance with attorney Walter Lookofsky. Lookofsky asked the court to reduce his client’s $150,000 bond, of which Ruholl would pay $15,000, or 10 percent, to obtain his release.
Judge Jeffrey DeLong set Ruholl’s bond on Jan. 17. However, Judge Allan Lolie presided over the hearing Thursday.
Lookofsky said Ruholl is locally employed and is the primary financial provider for his family. He said his client fears he may lose his employment if he was to remain in jail.
Lookofsky said Ruholl could pay up to $1,000 in cash to cover his bail. That amount would reduce his bond to $10,000.
Lookofsky said his client feels he could provide sufficient evidence to explain the aggravated domestic battery incident.
Because he did not initially preside over the proceedings, Lolie requested Effingham County Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales provide probable cause for the case.
Scales said that police were called to Ruholl’s Effingham home on Dec. 26, 2019 after a neighbor reported hearing a smacking noise then a child crying. Upon arrival, police noted several red marks and some bruising on a minor in the home.
Scales said police indicated that Ruholl appeared to be sweating and out of breath at the time they were called to the scene. He said police later conducted an interview with the minor, who said Ruholl caused the markings and would also on occasion allegedly grab and poke the minor.
Lolie said he found the probable cause to be sufficient and denied Lookofsky’s motion to reduce bond.
Ruholl has no prior felony convictions in Effingham County, according to court records on judici.com. He appears next in court on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.