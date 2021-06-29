Illinois State Police officials on Tuesday announced the arrest of Marcus Pocrnich, 21, of Effingham, for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.
Police said on June 27 at approximately 12:27 a.m., a District 12 trooper was participating in a roadside safety check when he observed what appeared to be a pistol between the driver seat and center console of a vehicle that he was checking.
The trooper attempted to gain control of the pistol after the driver refused to comply with the trooper’s commands and locked his door, police said. A brief struggle ensued between the driver and the trooper.
The driver grabbed the trooper's arm and accelerated, driving away and dragging the trooper approximately 25 yards down the roadway before the trooper was able to free himself, police said.
The driver ignored the trooper's commands to stop and continued to drive away at a high rate of speed, police said.
ISP District 12 troopers, along with officers from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle before eventually taking the driver and all occupants of the vehicle safely into custody, police said. The driver was identified as Pocrnich.
The trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. The trooper is a 3 1/2-year veteran of the Illinois State Police.
On June 28, the Effingham County State's Attorney charged Pocrnich with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and one count of Resisting a Police Officer Causing Injury. Pocrnich was also issued numerous traffic citations.
