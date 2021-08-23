At 6:31 p.m. Aug. 16, Effingham police officers responded to a residence in the 1200th block of S. Third Street regarding an individual spraying lighter fluid all over the house and threatening to ignite it.
As officers arrived on scene, Dylan Bovay, 37, Effingham, was driving a vehicle through a yard and across a ditch. Bovay then returned to the residence, exited the vehicle, and laid on the concrete. After being arrested, Bovay started to resist and assault officers.
Bovay was arrested for Attempted Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault, Endangering Life Health of a Child, Resist/Obstruct a Police Officer, Reckless Conduct and Reckless Driving.
