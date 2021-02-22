An Effingham man was arrested after a break-in at a local bank, according to the Effingham Police Department.
Effingham police arrested Jerome A. Wagnon Jr., 33, after he was found inside Crossroads Bank, 806 N. Keller Drive, on Friday at approximately 3:50 a.m.
Officers responded to an alarm and found the glass on two doors broken and Wagnon inside. After a failed attempt at gaining access to the bank vault, Wagnon proceeded to damage items at the bank and start a fire, police said. A few minutes later Wagnon exited the bank and was taken into custody.
He was transported to Effingham County Jail and charged with arson, burglary and felony criminal damage to property.
Effingham Police were assisted during the incident by Illinois State Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Wagnon currently remains in jail on $125,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.
