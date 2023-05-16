At approximately 9:20 am on Monday, May 15 Effingham City Police Department received a call from an employee at Burton-Devore Apartments in Effingham, who conducted a welfare check on a resident. The employee found the occupant unresponsive and called 911.
Rural Med EMS and Effingham City Police arrived and determined the resident was deceased. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
The individual was identified as Matthew W. Black, 61, of Effingham. He was originally from Texas and has lived in Effingham the past 12 years.
The Coroner’s Office contacted his next of kin in Mattoon. Medical records from his primary doctor were obtained by the coroner’s office to assist in the investigation.
No foul play is suspected and it appears the death was due to natural causes.
