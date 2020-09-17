EFFINGHAM — For Sherrie Stremming, burning leaves isn’t just a matter of preference. It’s a question of health.
This week Stremming asked the Effingham City Council to address concerns about open burning in city limits. Stremming, who survived a COVID-19 infection, says that it has made the issue urgent.
“Even when we are inside our homes with the doors and windows closed, it’s very difficult to breathe,” she told the council at its meeting on Tuesday.
The issue is controversial, with the question of burning coming up before city council nearly every year for over a decade. With new concerns about respiratory health in the air, the city council is tackling it once again.
“I’m not a fan of burning in town,” Commissioner Merv Gillenwater said in an interview, citing smoke hazards and the danger of the fire spreading or causing injury as the reasons. “I wish we didn’t have to burn.”
Even though he is against it, he said, “I absolutely see both sides.”
In his nearly decade and a half with the city council, he said they have “never come up with a solution that works.”
Commissioner Libby Moeller came out against open burning during the meeting.
“I do think for a short-term solution, we should consider another ban like we did in May,” she said, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases as a driving concern.
Commissioner Hank Stephens echoed Moeller’s call for a temporary ban.
Mayor Mike Schutzbach instructed the city administrator to put it on the agenda for discussion and vote the “next go around.”
City Administrator Steven Miller said the issue of a temporary ban is likely to be on the agenda for the Oct. 6 city council meeting.
The long-term alternative to burning yard waste is leaf collection. But that comes with financial concerns since almost any solution will require personnel and capital costs.
“I don’t know if our people would be willing to pay a tax separately to fund all this stuff like some of the bigger cities do,” City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said. “It might be something we want to look into, but it’s tremendously expensive.”
He later suggested a referendum on the issue.
“Let the voters decide,” he said.
Additionally, there are problems with what to do with leaves once they have been collected.
Mike Dirks, the lake superintendent for the Effingham Water Authority, oversees its program of leaf collection around Lake Sara. Crews there use a vacuum truck, which is a solution that Gillenwater specifically advocated for and which the mayor cited as an example of a nearby collection program.
Stremming said in a follow-up interview that some kind of collection truck “would be lovely.”
Dirks said though many residents around Lake Sara take advantage of the leaf collection program, he sometimes struggles to find a place to dispose of the leaves. Typically, he gives the waste to local farmers, though some are wary of taking it because too much can negatively affect soil nitrogen levels.
Landfill 33, the only landfill in the area, does not accept landscape waste, according to its website. Some cities, like Champaign-Urbana and Mattoon, operate a yard waste facility where plant waste is recycled into mulch, topsoil and composts that is then given to residents or sold.
When discussing potential concerns about instituting a leaf collection program, City Administrator Miller said, “It’s usually personnel, equipment and land or a location that we could actually haul and rotate the leaves and materials.”
Open burning of landscape waste is currently only allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fires are not allowed to smolder (which produces high levels of smoke) or be left unattended. The council temporarily banned open burning in the spring due to COVID-19-related concerns.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also addressed several other topics, mostly having to do with public works:
- The council unanimously approved special-use permits to allow for the construction of a new COVID testing site and vaccine administration site on the property of Family Care Associates, a new storage facility and dispatch location for Lakeside EMS, and the relocation of a radio tower which will allow Menards to expand its yard.
- The council unanimously amended the fiscal year 2021 budget to reflect the Fire Department and Banker Street Business District Fund receiving grants. These were “pass-through” amendments, meaning there is no financial increase or loss to the city.
- The council awarded contracts to B&T Drainage for a sanitary sewer extension on Maple Street and Hanfland Painting Contractors for recoating filters at the Water Treatment Plant. They also executed a contract with Bodine Electric for maintenance of the city’s traffic signals.
- The council approved replats for Historic Hills subdivision, a replat for the Family Care Associates property, a combination of plats in the Cornell subdivision and a renaming of Spindler subdivision to Spindler & Gratz subdivision.
- Caitlin Phillips, the City Treasurer, reported that sales tax revenue was up over 10% from this time last year, though overall revenue is down 4.5%.
