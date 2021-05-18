EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library is in the early stages of a multiyear effort to expand its territory to include more of Effingham County.
The expansion would increase the number of people who have access to library services, as well as increase the number of people required to pay property tax to the library.
As part of this process, library staff is surveying county residents to see if they would be comfortable with that.
They are using an updated version of a survey conducted in 2019. Of the roughly 600 residents outside the city who responded to that survey, about 60% were comfortable with paying a new tax to the library, according to Library Director Amanda McKay.
“We want to better understand the level of interest in providing library services,” said McKay.
The results from the survey will be used to help the library’s staff and board decide how to proceed with expanding the library’s service area.
The survey can be filled out online at effinghamlibrary.org/survey-for-library-service. People can find the link to the survey on the library’s social media pages and website. A paper version is available at the library.
“The whole thing takes less than a minute,” said McKay.
The Effingham Public Library is currently part of the City of Effingham. To expand, the library must first convert to a district — an independent unit of government with an elected board of directors. The board, which has ultimate authority over library matters, is currently appointed by the Effingham mayor and is approved by city council.
The library’s consultants, lawyers and staff have formally drafted an intergovernmental agreement and several ordinances for the library and city to approve in order for the library to become a district. These policies are currently under review by representatives of the library and city, according to McKay.
The library is intentionally not putting a timeline on when these policies may be adopted.
“I’d rather do it right and wait a little longer for that to happen,” said McKay.
City officials are excited to work on the project as it moves forward.
“The city council looks forward to the conversation with the library and the library board,” said Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach. “I think everybody’s after the best interests of the citizens, both in Effingham and in the library’s area.”
The move to a district library instead of a city library was discussed at Monday’s library board meeting.
“Of course the library is an asset [for the city], but if they get something off their plate that they know is being run very professionally and offers the opportunity for that annexation and expansion, I think that’s a plus,” said Matthew Greider, the board’s co-president, during the meeting.
At past meetings, representatives of Mersitem Advisors, consultants hired by the library, have offered estimates on how much money the library could pull in from an expanded tax base. If they annexed all of the area they are considering, the library could increase the amount of money it takes in by about $900,000 using its current tax rate. With the tax base, it could also significantly lower its tax rate while maintaining a similar budget.
Library officials are considering annexing anywhere in Effingham County that is not currently served by a library or school district library. This includes some or all of Bishop, Teutopolis, St. Francis, Douglas, Summit and Watson townships.
Areas would have to consent by vote to being annexed.
Though Greider and the rest of the board are generally in favor of the move, Greider did call out some considerations at Monday’s meeting.
“I think one dimension that we should consider is that there has been a lot of talk about how Illinois has the greatest number of units of government,” said Greider.
Illinois does have the largest number of units of local government in the nation, according to the US Census Bureau. Overall, the state has 6,918 units of local government, which include municipalities, school districts and other special districts. For comparison, Texas has the second most, with 5,147 government bodies.
Though Illinois leads the pack on the total number of government districts, there are several states with a higher number of units of local government per capita. Illinois has 39.6 units of government per 100,000 people. States like Nebraska (132.4 units of government per 100,000 people) and North Dakota (352.8 units of government per 100,000 people) easily outpace Illinois.
The library’s board also discussed its fundraising goals for the upcoming year at its Monday meeting, notably pausing plans for a renovation to the children’s area.
“In last year’s budget, we were going to get very serious about expanding the children’s room,” said McKay.
That involved pricing renovations that could have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“The pandemic obviously changed all of that,” said McKay. “My recommendation from the staff perspective is to just kind of watch and see how people come back and use that space.”
The library will focus its fundraising on other areas in the meantime. McKay noted that a redesign to the library’s website and updating the library’s space reservation software are items that staff are considering.
“Technology should always be a fundraising priority,” said Greider.
