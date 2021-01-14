Kids interested in science will have a new place to check for activities to get their hands dirty: the Effingham Public Library’s YouTube page.
The library is rolling out a new series of videos highlighting topics in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, or STEAM. The series, called STEAM@Home, is dovetailing with an existing program that features pre-made activity kits that parents can pick up from the library and take home.
The videos will be available to all, regardless of if someone has the pre-made kit.
“Generally, they’re all STEAM projects with materials they can find at home,” said the library’s Vicki Funneman, who is coordinating the program.
The first project will be lava lamps made from baby oil, Alka Seltzer and some food coloring. Funneman says this will be a fun way to demonstrate the way that liquids of different densities separate.
Future projects include “oobleck,” a demonstration of non-newtonian fluids that many classrooms use and homemade fidget spinners.
Parents can sign up for a pre-made kit for pick up at the library’s website.
“We have a limited number of kits per month,” said Funneman. “They go pretty fast.”
Shae Schuler, a stay-at-home mother of two, knows just how fast the kits have gone in past months. Her husband jokes that the kits are the “library’s Black Friday” because Schuler sets alarms for the time that they become available.
“My kids are 8 and 6 and love them,” Schuler said. “We typically sit down and do them together.”
Schuler, a former public school teacher, now homeschools her two kids.
“It’s a great supplement to our science curriculum,” said Schuler.
The library started doing activity kits over the summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and from there has evolved the program. The instructional videos will be on the Effingham Library’s YouTube channel, which can be accessed by clicking the YouTube icon on the top right of the library’s website, effinghamlibrary.org.
The video series is part of the library’s recently approved 2021 Action Plan, which the library’s director, Amanda McKay, says will help the library meet its strategic goals.
The plan includes provisions for weekly posts on Facebook Live, increasing the library’s donors, publishing a monthly newsletter, and continuing the library’s ongoing effort to expand its service area.
Facebook Live events already scheduled for February include “Effingham’s History as a Sundown Town” with Lake Land College Professor Dave Seiler, “Valentine’s Day Sweets” with Emily Debenham of Joe Sippers, and “How to Make Soap” with Mariah Kramer.
The library also intends to host three online events around “topics of impact” for the Effingham community. The first of these events was supposed to be held this week and focused on the topic of setting up an at-home day care center.
“This is our attempt to help the day care crisis,” said McKay.
The event was canceled when too few people registered, though the people who did register were put in touch with the host, Courtney Hatcher with project CHILD, a nonprofit child care group based in Mt. Vernon.
Though now online, the library has tried to hold events and workshops on topics important to the community in the past.
“We look outward toward our community to see what issues are on their mind,” she said. “We try to look for these opportunities.”
Though the library has published plans for online-only events, McKay is hopeful that as vaccines are rolled out, the pandemic will get under some amount of control, allowing for in-person events to resume.
“Hopefully by summer or fall, we could have some events in person,” she said.
The library also announced it is exploring ways to support the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity and Inclusion Taskforce.
“The Chamber started this task force in earnest in August of this past year,” McKay said. “It’s a group that’s looking at ways to make Effingham more welcoming as our demographics shift.”
In particular, McKay pointed to the fact Effingham has many community members who didn’t grow up here, who moved away for a time before coming back, and who didn’t learn English as their first language or are still learning English as adults. She pointed to a recent project working to help tutor adult learners of English.
