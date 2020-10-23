The Effingham Public Library board this week was unable to vote on approving a tax levy for the second month in a row. The tax levy vote has been postponed because the city is still waiting on a key piece of information from the county.
The city, alongside tax levying bodies like the park district and school board, work with the county to determine how much to charge property owners each year. A key element of this process is the equalized assessed value (EAV) of the property in the county, which is calculated by the county’s supervisor of assessments, an elected office currently held by Pamela Braun.
Due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of estimating property taxes and communicating the EAV has been slowed.
“We’re not going to be able to take action on this,” said Amanda McKay, the library’s director, the meeting. “We’re always a little ahead of the process.”
Still, the library was able to make some estimates about tax income based on estimations made by the city.
“We do still see an increase in our revenues,” Steve Miller, the city administrator and library board member, said. “All that depends on what the EAV actually is.”
“That’s very abnormal,” McKay said in an interview. Usually, the library staff and board is able to handle the tax levy in late August, according to McKay. The tax levy is an integral part of the library’s revenues.
“It’s usually about 90% of the budget,” she said.
A look at the financial statements approved by the board show that the library has been operating at a loss for several months.
“That is very normal, even in a non-COVID year,” said McKay.
The library frequently operates at a monthly loss since the majority of their funding comes through taxes, which are paid out less frequently.
“What will be a little bit odder is that it will continue,” she added. Still, McKay isn’t too worried about the financial impact of this slowdown.
“We do have a pretty significant amount set aside in reserves,” McKay said.
Miller, who works on the tax levy for the city as a whole, which includes the levy recommended by the library board, is not worried that this will have significant long term impact.
“It’s been a crazy year with COVID,” he said. “I think we’ll get it done.”
There is a hard deadline on the 2nd Tuesday of December for approving the tax levy. Miller estimates action will be taken on this, even if it takes a special meeting, before that.
“We like to have ample time for the city council to review information and get feedback from the public,” Miller said. “I’m not overly alarmed at this point.”
In other library news:
• Monday’s meeting was the first for board newcomer Kathy Pals. Pals replaced former board member Sarah Ruholl Sehy after she stepped down last month. Pals is Director of Compliance for J & J Ventures Gaming. “I look forward to be serving the public in this way,” she said at the meeting. “I hope to help it [the library] become an even bigger part of the community.”
• The board approved a small addition to the library’s fees policy, codifying the 25 cent per page cost for scanning services, which McKay said is a surprisingly popular service for people for filing court and medical documents.
• Mary Jane Day is retiring after more than 15 years of service as a volunteer for the library. “No one is quite sure when she started,” McKay remarked in the meeting. Day was very involved with programs that delivered library materials to homebound patrons.
