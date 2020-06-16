EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board this week discussed plans for returning to full service following limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Amanda McKay told the board that while curbside and desk-only services are thus far successful, library patrons are itching to browse the library's collection again.
McKay said the public library in Mahomet, a library similar in size to Effingham's, recently opened up fully and has seen success. She suggested that rather than a full open of the Effingham library, the board could opt to enter into what McKay called a transition phase.
McKay said this transition phase would include opening the first floor of the library for browsing and also bringing down certain selections from the second floor. She said this phase would also allow for some computer access.
Since the beginning of the month, library patrons were allowed to go inside the library for the first time since it closed because of the pandemic. Indoor services are limited to faxing, copying, printing, renewing library cards, requesting and picking up items and summer read program sign-up and material pickup.
The library is also offering curbside pickups and drop-offs for requested items.
McKay said there is no set date for when the first floor could open for browsing. She said it could possibly coincide with the region entering phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
Meanwhile, the board approved extending expiration dates for resident and nonresident library card holders. The expiration dates are extended by 60 days because the library could only offer digital services for a number of weeks due to the pandemic.
The board also approved amended sick leave and electronic meeting policies after recent legislation was passed by the Illinois General Assembly.
McKay said a recent bill updated sick leave policies for the pandemic. She said the library's previous policy had three tiers of employees, including full-time employees, part-time employees working more than 20 hours and part-time employees working less than 20 hours.
McKay said the third tier for part-time employees did not coincide with the bill, so the board approved eliminating it and instead making a tier for full time and a tier for part time. The policy still allows for five sick days in a year.
The board also approved an electronic meeting policy after the Illinois legislators passed another bill outlining electronic meeting regulations in case of a disaster, like the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy states that virtual meetings over services like Zoom are allowed in disaster circumstances, and roll calls and recording of the meetings are required.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the fiscal year 2020 Illinois Public Library Annual Report, which outlines the library activity for the fiscal year.
• Approved adding board member Jared Chesnut as a signer on the library's Midland States Bank account.
• Discussed the Illinois Cards for Kids Act, which would allow nonresident students to obtain a library card if passed.
