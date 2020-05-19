EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board this week approved a reimbursement policy for staff working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Amanda McKay said a majority of the library staff have worked from home since the library closed its physical building in March. She recommended to the board to pay a flat fee monthly to both full-time and part-time employees until they can return to work in the library.
The board also approved a Family and Medical Leave Act expansion and emergency paid sick leave policy that applies to leave related to COVID-19. McKay noted that this is not additional to the leave time employees already have but expands the policy to cover COVID-19-related situations.
The board then tabled extending expiration dates of resident and nonresident library cards during the library's closure. McKay said the library system the Effingham library utilizes has already extended those expiration dates to June 30.
McKay suggested expanding the expiration dates an additional two months to Aug. 30, especially for non-residential patrons who may not have had access to library materials in the two months the library has been closed.
"The extra time would be expanded to Aug. 30 sort of as a thank you for sticking with us," McKay said.
Board member Sarah Ruholl Sehy said she had some concerns over the legality and fairness of extending the expiration date for non-residential patrons and requested city attorney Tracy Willenborg review the extension.
The matter will be brought back to the board at its June meeting.
McKay also informed the board about the library's curbside pickup system, which began last week. She said thus far, there have been over 120 pickups, and 845 items have been circulated in the first week.
McKay said the library has also added three off-site unemployment help locations at the Centenary United Methodist Church, the Church of the Nazarene and the Effingham First Presbyterian Church.
As for the next phase in the library's own reopening plan, McKay said what would come next is opening the lobby and main desk only. McKay said the library is following guidelines for phases within the Restore Illinois plan, so the soonest the lobby and desk could open to the public would possibly be June 1.
McKay said in that next phase, patrons can utilize desk services such as returning books, utilizing the notary, copier, fax machine and wireless printing.
Meanwhile, McKay said a fundraiser held on Giving Tuesday Now earlier this month brought in just over $1,500 for the library's summer reading program.
In other matters, the board discussed updating the library's 2020 Action Plan. McKay said some of those updates could include pulling the second floor children's room remodel and coming back to it in the future.
McKay said the remodel could be taken out as to not have to ask for donations during what could be a financially stressful time for those in the community.
She said the summer reading program will still happen, but in-person activities like foster care visits, the neighborhood ambassador program and family read nights could be removed from the plan.
