EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council recently reviewed options for the upcoming tax levy; two reflected a drop in the city’s property tax rate.
Factoring into the levy is an additional estimated $56.7 million in Equalized Assessed Valuation due to the city’s Tax Increment Financing District 1 expiring.
According to Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull, TIF 1 existed for 35 years. During that span, several projects were completed, including the water treatment plant, water towers, water and sewer lines, various street projects, numerous redevelopment projects, as well as projects with other units of government, such as the high school.
However, $3.5 million in TIF money to fund such projects will not be collected in 2023 because of the expiration of the TIF. Effingham has three other TIFs and an enterprise zone, plus some business districts for other projects.
During the council’s Nov. 15 meeting, Effingham Deputy City Administrator Dennis Presley presented three options that would either leave the city’s tax rate the same or lower it. The city council is scheduled to take action on the matter at its regular meeting on Dec. 6.
Options presented for discussion were: leaving the property tax levy rate the same at 1.265; decreasing the rate by 14.64% to 1.104 or decreasing the rate by 18.72% percent to 1.065.
During the meeting, the council appeared to be leaning toward a lower tax rate and using the added revenue to fund the Police and Fire Pensions in order to meet requirements of state law.
The amount of tax dollars captured with these proposals were:
• Leaving the property tax rate as is, which would allow the city to collect an additional $735,000 compared to last year
• Decreasing the tax rate to 1.104, which would help the city collect $140,000 more than last year
• Decreasing the tax rate to 1.065, where it would generate the exact same amount of revenue, $3.9 million, from an increased EAV, compared to last year.
The option the council found most appealing would allow the city to offset some of the TIF that will not be collected, while still accomplishing the council’s goal of lowering the property tax rate.
Presley explained after the meeting it is estimated that over $50 million is attributed to TIF 1 expiring and that will be coming back to the General Fund valuation.
That additional EAV, in addition to new growth within Effingham, resulted in the city’s EAV increasing from $311,780,523 actually received for 2021 to an estimated EAV of $368,537,247 for 2022, a gain of $56,756,724.
Commissioner Hank Stephens wants to lower the tax rate, while funding the Police and Fire Pension funds. He leaned toward the option that will decrease the tax rate to 1.104.
“This would allow us to decrease our tax rate dramatically,” said Stephens. “I would like to use the additional $140,000 over last year’s levy and I’d like to suggest we would dedicate that exclusively to our police and fire pension funds. I think that’s the responsible thing to do. I think that will help us going forward. We can give a boost to both of those funds.”
In agreement, Mayor Mike Schutzbach said he likes that the city could cut the property tax rate by 14.64%.
“That’s the best news I’ve heard all day,” said Schutzbach.
He added that he wants to lessen the taxpayers’ burden as well.
“And with the pension obligations — where we have no choice — and we are required to pay into these pensions,” said Schutzbach.
“Right now, this would be the ideal time to put a little more in, knowing that in the years to come it will be a lesser burden on our community,” said Schutzbach. “This gives us an opportunity to get a jump-start on this and try to help protect our taxpayers in the future, rather than harm them.”
Presley said Effingham is on pace to have the police and fire pensions 100% funded by 2040.
“We believe that our pension funds are in excellent condition and in a better position than many other communities,” said Presley.
The mayor added that the State of Illinois legislation gave taxing bodies a deadline to meet the goal to be at 90% of funding police and fire pensions.
“The city is prepared to make sure we fall in line and will spread the cost over many years,” said Schutzbach. “Several cities are not in the same shape we are in, which is going to be a huge burden on taxpayers, by kicking the can down the road.”
