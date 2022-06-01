Kids ready to hit the Effingham Kluthe Memorial Pool will have to wait a little longer as the pool's scheduled opening on June 1 has been postponed due to a maintenance issue.
Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff said Wednesday the problem is with the leisure pool.
"We had repainted the leisure pool but once we filled it up a lot of the paint started to peel off," he said. "I had the staff drain the pool and we are getting all the loose paint off. Once that is done, we plan on refilling the pool and trying again."
Althoff said he hopes to have the pool cleaned up and ready to fill Thursday. He said the pool will be ready to open as soon as the pH is balanced.
"Our staff are working as best we can to get it done as soon as possible," he said.
