Downtown Effingham will be transformed to a barbecue-lovers paradise on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, as teams from all over the United States arrive for the Kansas City BBQ Society State (KCBS) BBQ Championship around the Effingham County Museum grounds.
Net proceeds from the event will support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, which is the philanthropic arm of the Effingham County Chamber. The Chamber Foundation provides educational opportunities for youth and the local workforce to build and strengthen themselves in a personal and business capacity through its scholarship program. This program provides $1,000 continuing education scholarships to area high school seniors and adults who are starting/continuing their secondary education.
EffingHAM-JAM, presented by Koerner Distributor Inc., was designed to encourage locals and beyond to head downtown, grub on barbecue, enjoy a variety of delicious eats, cool off with cold beverages, and dance to live music all while supporting local businesses and the Effingham community.
The weekend activities get underway on Friday at 5 p.m. with a variety of food trucks, vendors and beer tent. At 5:30 p.m., judging and tastings for the Hometown Throwdown Challenge begin, sponsored by Big Papa’s, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Patterson Technology. Teams of amateur barbecue enthusiasts compete for category trophies and a $250 cash prize for the Grand Champion.
Local band The Troubadours and Nashville rock 'n' roll band Loose Lips, featuring Effingham native Myles Baker, are back this year and will be on stage beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday starts off at 8 a.m. with the Effingham Farmers Market and complimentary pancake, sausage and coffee breakfast sponsored by Continental Mills, McMahon Meats and Fox Holler Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Food trucks, vendors and the beer tent will be back in action at 10 a.m.
The Children’s Activity Area, sponsored by CEFS, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages can enjoy face painting, an obstacle course, bean bag toss, crafts and more fun-filled games. The crowd will have the opportunity to get right next to an Effingham Army Recruiting off-Army vehicle, Effingham Fire Department truck, Effingham Police Department car, and JT’s Tree Service monster truck.
The KCBS Professional Competition will get underway at noon with teams competing in a variety of categories. The official KCBS awards ceremony wraps up the day at 3 p.m.
More information and list of vendors and sponsors can be found online at EffingHAMJAM.com, EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or the HAM-JAM Facebook page @EffingHamJam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.