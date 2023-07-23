EFFINGHAM — Crowds gathered in downtown Effingham for EffingHAM-JAM 2023.
The Hometown Throwdown local barbecue competition set the stage for a night of great barbecue, music, food and fun.
The Troubadours and Loose Lips, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, graced the stage.
Net proceeds from EffingHAM-JAM go to the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County Scholarship Program.
Skateboarders from HAM CITY JAM demonstrated their skills.
