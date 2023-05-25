Tax incentives for residential developers began in March in the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone, and some developers are already showing interest.
The new Enterprise Zone was awarded to Effingham in January of 2018 and will last 15 years, with the possibility of a 10-year extension after that. City officials hope the tax incentives added in March will spur new housing, which all agree is sorely needed.
While some developers already had projects planned within the zone, such as the Golden Fields Development just east of Charlotte Street, Effingham Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said more developers have already showed interest in the new incentive.
Effingham Enterprise Zone incentives include five-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base amount of a newly constructed single-family home located within the Enterprise Zone. A newly constructed multifamily home located within the Enterprise Zone boundaries is eligible for a three-year property tax abatement on the increase to the base.
Additionally, all newly constructed single-family homes and multifamily homes located within the boundary, along with any residential rehabilitation projects located within the boundary with a cost of $50,000 or more, will be eligible for a sales tax exemption on all permanently affixed building materials.
“We have had quite a few show interest,” Althoff said. “There’s a couple other apartment complexes looking to do some stuff, so people are just kind of looking around getting familiar with where the boundaries are and what might be available in his area.”
Althoff also said the new incentives could allow stalled developers to begin projects that they couldn’t previously due to the high cost of labor and construction.
“Some have been able to move their plans up,” she said.
The tax abatement has the potential to spur more than just residential development in Effingham. There are currently six commercial and industrial developers benefiting or looking to benefit from other enterprise zone incentives, including a seven-year property tax abatement for industrial projects, a three-year real estate tax abatement for commercial projects, and a sales tax exemption for permanently affixed building materials.
“Right now, RentX is building there where the tourism office used to be,” Althoff said. “Truck Centers is doing an addition and will take advantage of the Enterprise Zone. A lot of these are businesses here expanding or doing renovations.”
However, Althoff said while the expansion of local businesses is certainly good for Effingham, it also increases the city’s need for housing.
“The main reason is trying to help our employers with employees because we hear from a lot of them that no one has anywhere to live,” she said. “But it is expensive to start a neighborhood and do a development because there are a lot of other costs.”
