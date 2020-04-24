Effingham will be home to the headquarters of a new Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, zone.
The state police announced the addition of Zone 8 to its DCI sector; there were previously just seven zones.
Zone 8 will cover Effingham, Fayette, Cumberland, Clay and Jasper Counties in addition to Bond, Clark, Clinton, Crawford, Marion, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White, Saline and Gallatin Counties.
ISP Capt. Ryan Shoemaker will head Zone 8. The ISP website showed Shoemaker was also the commander of Zone 7, which previously covered many of the counties in the new zone.
Shoemaker said ISP’s DCI typically assists local law enforcement agencies with criminal cases that may need more manpower.
“DCI is designed to be a resource to assist with handling drug, public integrity and violent criminal cases that may exceed the capabilities or manpower of a partner agency,” Shoemaker said.
In a news release on the addition of Zone 8 and also the realignment of existing zones, ISP Director Brendan Kelly said the newly designed investigation zones will allow more effective deployment of ISP personnel and to maintain relationships with local law enforcement partners.
Under the previous DCI zoning, Zone 7 was comprised of 33 counties, making it the largest geographic zone in the state. Zone 7 was split into two separate units, thus the creation of Zone 8.
The realignment was also done to accommodate Zone 6, which historically handled the most homicides of any of the investigation zones, primarily in Madison and St. Clair Counties, the release said. The rezoning and expansion reduced the number of counties and the geographic area covered by Zone 6, allowing for more investigative support for Metro East homicide cases.
Shoemaker said ISP officials will assess personnel allocations for the newly created Zone 8 but did not say if the additional zone would require more ISP personnel to be hired.
The Zone 8 headquarters will have satellite offices in Centralia and Carmi in addition to its main office in Effingham. Shoemaker said Effingham was chosen as the headquarters site because “ISP already have a footprint in Effingham as it is the headquarters for District 12 Patrol.”
Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon said having a smaller coverage area will allow ISP investigators to get to know the sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders on a more localized basis.
“I think that any time you decrease an area of responsibility to a unit, that unit can provide a more hands-on approach as it’s easier to get to know the problem areas in a more local level,” Mahon said. “They will have a smaller area that they’re responsible for, so I think it will be good for the agents to get to know those sheriffs and those (police) chiefs in that smaller area on a more personal level.”
Mahon said even before the addition of Zone 8 and zone realignments, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department had a good working relationship with ISP and its investigation division.
Cumberland County Sheriff Steve Maroon said he agrees with the realignments and the creation of an additional zone. He said having the zone headquarters in an adjacent county would be a benefit as well.
“It appears to be a good move considering the old Zone 7 covered 33 counties. I think this will cut down on agents’ response time and create a better working relationship with local law enforcement,” Maroon said.
Maroon said in the past, ISP investigators have assisted the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department with homicide investigations, criminal sexual assault and abuse investigations and interviewing victims and suspects of other crimes.
Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith said adding Zone 8 will be a benefit to all of the communities it covers.
“I feel this will benefit our county with this new change. Zone 7 was a large zone, so we are glad to see the new Zone 8. Director (Brendan) Kelly has made some good improvements since taking over,” Smith said.
DCI Zone 6 will now cover Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties with its headquarters remaining in Collinsville.
DCI Zone 7 will cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin Counties with its headquarters in DuQuoin.
