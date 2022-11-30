The Downtown Effingham Business Group (DEBG) and McHugh Hospitality Group/Hampton Inn & Suites proudly announce the Grand Marshal for the 1st Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Matt Wortman, Foreman of the Public Property for the City of Effingham, was selected to lead the parade.
The Lighted Parade coincides with Effingham Hometown Christmas scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Effingham. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and will travel down Jefferson Avenue, beginning at Baseball Card Connection and ending at the Old Courthouse.
The official City of Effingham Community Christmas Tree Lighting will also be held on Saturday evening and will take place on the Old Courthouse Lawn. The St. Anthony Intermediate Choir will perform after the completion of the parade around 5:30 p.m., with the official lighting of the tree taking place immediately after.
Santa will be back at his house to see all the good boys and girls after the lighting of the tree. Enjoy a delicious cookie while you wait, provided by Layna Bond, American Family Insurance.
The Downtown Effingham Hometown Christmas has a day full of fun activities to delight all ages. Many downtown businesses will play host to the season’s events.
From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Humbled Soul Boutique will be offering a hair tinsel bar and air plant ornament make & takes.
Joe’s Pizza invites you to Lunch with Santa from 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., followed by a Winter Market Sip ‘n Shop at XCHNG.
Share your talent at the Youth Showcase by Poss Music Works at Village Wine, beginning at 2 p.m.
Events downtown on the square will begin at 2 p.m., with LIVE reindeer pictures until 3:30 p.m.
Other activities include Effingham Performance Center Sing-along at the gazebo, tractor train rides by Bahrns Equipment Inc., Roepke Overhead Door, and Y-Yard, horse & carriage rides, and a variety of performances by Centenary United Methodist Church, FACE Orchestra & Christmas Choir, and St. Anthony Grade School Intermediate Choir.
Santa’s Workshop is back with family-friendly activities located in the County building. Decorate cookies by Kirby’s IGA, make reindeer food with the staff at The Royal School of Cosmetology, plant bulbs with the U of I Master Gardeners, or create a Christmas craft with the Effingham County Case Managers.
The Mistletoe Market will return to this year's event. Many vendors and artisans will be in the Holiday Tent offering a variety of gift and food items on Saturday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee, kettle corn, along with food, treats, and drinks will be available for sale as well.
Visit us downtown for merrymaking, outdoor fun, and guaranteed smiles!
Businesses helping to brighten this year’s event include McHugh Hospitality Group/Hampton Inn & Suites, Kirby Foods IGA, City of Effingham, Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, 5/3 Bank, AR Flooring, Ameren Illinois, Cromwell Media, Effingham Builders Supply, Farnsworth Group, Heartland Dental, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, The Krusteaz Company, Linders Limited LLC-Blake & Laura Linders, Premier Broadcasting 97.9, Washington Savings Bank, Agracel, Inc., Al’s Tire Mart & Electronics, Astrid Johana Photography, Barlow Lock & Security, Brookstone Estates Effingham, Effingham County, The Heart Theatre, Lake Sara Marina, Milano & Grunloh Engineers, Modern Family Dinners, SC3F Wealth Management, Southtown Car Wash, Vayda Jane Bridal, Village Wine, and Tracy Willenborg.
More information about Effingham Hometown Christmas can be found online at effinghamcountychamber.com/event/hometown-christmas-2022/
