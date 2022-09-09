Firefighters responded to a fire Friday at a home at the corner of South 4th Street and Lawrence Avenue in Effingham.
After getting the fire under control, firefighters worked to reduce the amount of smoke in the house as it billowed out into the surrounding area. They also used crow bars to smash some of the windows to allow for some ventilation.
The Effingham Fire Department arrived at the scene at approximately 11 a.m. and was assisted by other agencies from the area. First responders from the Teutopolis Fire Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham City Police, Rural Med Emergency Medical Services, and the Teutopolis Fire Protection District were all called on to assist the Effingham Fire Department in their efforts.
