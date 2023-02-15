The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a public safety project for a highway-rail crossing in Effingham. The agreement requires CSX Transportation Inc. (CSX) to install new automatic warning devices at the Wabash Avenue (AAR/DOT 546447Y, railroad milepost QS140.70) highway-rail grade crossing.
The estimated costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossings are $623,575. Staff recommended to the commission that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95%, not to exceed $592,396 of the costs to install the new automatic warning devices at the crossings. CSX will pay all remaining installation costs, as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices. The city is not required to pay any portion of the cost for the proposed improvements.
"Upgrades to the warning devices will make this crossing much safer for pedestrians and motorists. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for projects such as this one in Effingham to advance," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 12 months of the order date.
