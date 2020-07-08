EFFINGHAM — A local woman is planning a rally honoring area law enforcement.
The Effingham City Council this week heard a request to close a portion of Fourth Street between Jefferson and Washington Avenues for the Back the Blue Rally. Elizabeth Huston of Altamont is organizing the event.
Effingham Tourism Director Jody Thoele presented the request for discussion to the council. Thoele said Huston wants to close the street from noon to 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Thoele said that time frame will allow for a band to set up and tear down a stage on a trailer for the event, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach asked if Huston would also seek permission to allow alcohol at the event. Thoele said Huston and other organizers are still deciding whether or not to have alcohol at the rally.
Huston was not present at the meeting. The matter will appear on the council's omnibus agenda for its next meeting, July 21.
Meanwhile, the council learned that the Effingham Police Department will install new in-car cameras thanks to a $93,060 grant.
City Administrator Steve Miller said that the department recently obtained the state grant, which covers the purchase of the cameras. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the grant will cover 18 in-car cameras.
"Most of our in-car cameras no longer function. The company we currently use — Digital Alley — is going defunct. Their customer service stopped years ago, so we haven't had functioning cameras in all of our patrol cars in some time," McFarland said.
McFarland said the grant does not cover installation, warranties, training and other associated costs. The total project price is $107,340, leaving the department with a remaining cost of $14,280; McFarland said the left over cost will be covered by the department's DUI fund.
The department has already paid for the camera server, which McFarland said was purchased out of last year's budget. He said the cameras will be purchased from Getac Video Solutions.
McFarland said Getac and another camera company allowed the department to demo their cameras for two months in 2019, and he said Getac's model was the most well-received by his officers.
Miller noted that the department applied for the state grant prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently learned it was a recipient. He said officials had to act quickly on accepting the grant, which had a five-day acceptance window.
Commissioner Merv Gillenwater said he felt the cameras have become a vital tool for police departments like Effingham's.
"I think now, with what we are putting up with, I think that we're shown even more how important these things are for the officers," Gillenwater said.
McFarland said he hopes the cameras will be installed by the end of July.
Commissioner Hank Stephens was not present at the meeting.
In other matters, the council:
• Discussed updating the city's parking ordinance to update some language and fine amounts.
• Approved an ordinance creating an "interested parties" registry for the South Central Industrial TIF District. Interested parties would receive updates and information on the TIF.
• Adopted a resolution approving the replat of Lot 24 of the Country Aire Subdivision, adjacent to the north on Santa Barbara Drive.
• Adopted a resolution approving the replat of two lots in the Catherine Koester Subdivision and W.N. Petty Subdivision on North Avenue, moving the property line of the lots.
