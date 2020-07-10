EFFINGHAM — Effingham High School seniors will have an in-person graduation ceremony this month.
The Unit 40 school board this week OKed the ceremony after hearing from high school principal Kurt Roberts that as of Thursday, 49 of the 150 seniors said they would attend such an event. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the football stadium at 5 p.m. on July 19.
Roberts said this week he posted messages on the school’s website and app, as well as on Facebook asking seniors to respond with the their attendance plans for the ceremony. Nineteen seniors have said they will not attend the ceremony, and Roberts said he has not heard back from the remaining 82 seniors.
Roberts said some reasons some of the seniors do not wish to participate in a ceremony include military enrollment and more.
“There are a couple reasons that are relevant. One reason is, in some cases, we’ve got students who are not in the area anymore. Some of them have already left for school. Some of them are in the military,” Roberts said. “Probably the most common one is they’re done. It’s not meaningful to them any longer.”
There was some question as to whether or not to have the ceremony for a smaller fraction of the students as a pre-recorded graduation video will be released this month. The video includes the valedictorian and class president speeches, honors recognitions and names and photos of each of the graduates.
Board member Jill Wendling said the district should host the ceremony no matter the size of the group of students in attendance.
“I think because we’ve advertised for so long that we’re having it on that day and whether you have 15 or 150 (students), I think you still have to be committed to the date,” Wendling said. “I think our graduates — the ones that have replied — are expecting a ceremony and I think we should have it.”
Roberts said he plans for the participating graduates to meet at the high school gymnasium at 4:15 p.m. to be lined up and also write their names the way they want them said during the ceremony. He said since they will be inside for that, all persons would wear masks and practice social distancing.
The graduates would then proceed to the football stadium for the ceremony, where they will be seated on the track. Student names will be announced, and they will receive their diplomas.
Roberts estimated the ceremony would be shorter than a typical one, saying it could take less than an hour.
In order to comply with capacity and social distancing guidelines, Roberts said the students will be seated six feet apart, and seating in the bleachers for families will also be spread out. He said 50 people can fit in each of the six sections of the bleachers if they seat four people per every other bleacher.
A news release the district sent out Thursday noted each graduate will be limited to two guests for the 5 p.m. ceremony.
Roberts also noted that those who have yet to respond regarding attendance can still do so in coming days.
Meanwhile, the board discussed drafts for possible back-to-school plans for the upcoming school year. District Superintendent Mark Doan said as of now the school year is still set to begin Aug. 24.
The board agreed that families will have the option to choose whether to have their students do remote learning or return to in-person learning.
Board members discussed a possible time frame remote learners would have to commit to. There was discussion of different time frames for different grade levels, with kindergarten through fifth grade possibly committing to nine weeks of remote learning and the upper levels committing to a semester.
The tentative deadline to choose between remote learning and in-person education is July 24.
The board also agreed that some classes will not be able to be conducted through remote learning. A list of those classes would likely be created before the school year starts.
Those who choose remote learning will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities. Doan said that is because the same reasoning for choosing remote learning should apply to those activities: Avoiding large groups and possible contact with others.
Masks are mandated by the state, and board members noted there will be medical exceptions to mask wearing. Doan said it is likely students who do not wear masks and refuse to wear one would be sent home but not disciplined.
The board also reviewed possible district guidelines for lunch hours, bus rides, movement between classes and more.
Doan said district officials will soon meet with the Effingham County Health Department for guidance on what the district should do if it experiences an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. He said officials will also meet with district unions on the matter.
Doan said guidelines for both in-person and remote learning will be released in coming weeks but are subject to change as the state changes and releases guidelines.
The board also approved purchasing a number of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox has already gathered prices for such items but needed the board’s approval to make those purchases as they are likely to exceed his $15,000 limit to make purchases without board approval.
The board agreed to allow Fox to make the purchases and then later report the costs to the board.
Included in the purchases will be microfiber cloths, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, N95 masks, disposable masks, no-contact thermometers and gloves. Fox noted the district will receive additional masks from the state.
In other matters, the board approved the following personnel matters:
• Hired Aaron McDaniels as a second grade teacher at South Side; Jennie Metcalf as a fifth grade teacher at Central; Janielle Schuette as an elementary teacher at the Early Learning Center; and Jarren Simmons as a groundskeeper and maintenance man.
• Approved leave of absences for Kara Huston and Jackie Mette.
• Approved the transfer of Gwen Kuhns as a seven-hour cook at Effingham High School.
• Approved the resignations of Tina Shipman, Nicole McClellan and Renee Kihne as teachers.
