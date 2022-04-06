A garage caught fire Wednesday at a rental house in Effingham, causing thousands of dollars in damages to the interior of the structure.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Effingham fire dispatch reported a structure fire at a garage located on 800 N. Henrietta Ave. Fire Chief Brant Yocum said that a man was grilling inside the garage and due to the heat, some objects caught fire.
The fire eventually spread to other parts of the structure, which remained stable throughout the incident. No one was injured.
Fire crews acted quickly to defuse the damage, which could cost up to $10,000 for the homeowner.
“Crews did a really good job of getting here fast and getting the fire extinguished,” Yocum said.
