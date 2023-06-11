EFFINGHAM — Players, coaches, families and other local supporters gathered in the Effingham High School cafetorium Sunday to honor the Flaming Hearts baseball team and celebrate their historic season following their fourth-place finish in the 2023 Class 3A state baseball tournament.
Prior to the event, the team received an escort from the Effingham Police Department and Effingham Fire Department through downtown Effingham, where supporters waited to cheer them on before returning to Effingham High School to continue the celebration.
Effingham High School Athletic Director Dave Woltman kicked off the event by saying it was a “special day in Effingham High School history.”
“I know there’s been a lot of talk of 81 years since the baseball team appeared at the state tournament, but it’s also been 43 years since we won an IHSA trophy,” Woltman said. “So you guys have accomplished quite a bit in the last two days.”
Woltman also recognized the team for the “polite,” “considerate” and “respectful” manner in which they interacted with others.
“Whether it was a waitress, bus driver, people at the park, people at the hotel, every person said, ‘Your kids are awesome,’” he said. “It’s more important than the baseball. It will take them further in life.”
During Sunday’s festivities, Effingham High School Baseball Coach Curran McNeely said he knew he would need a “special group of kids” to make it as far as the team did this season.
“You guys should be very, very proud of what they have done and the young men they’ve become currently and what they’re going to turn themselves into over the course of the next few years,” he said to the parents of players who were in attendance Sunday.
McNeely reflected on the team’s “slow start” and their impressive recovery, which took them all the way to the state tournament.
“We went through some growing pains together,” he said. “They never gave up. They never quit. They just kept grinding day in, day out.”
McNeely touted some of the team’s post-season statistics, which include a collective batting average of .279.
“That’s pretty impressive,” he said.
McNeely noted the team doesn’t just work well together on the field, but off the field as well.
“I think the thing I will never forget is how much they embrace each other and how much fun they have around each other, not just from a baseball standpoint, but going out, eating dinner, spending time with each other,” he said.
Also during the event Sunday, McNeely expressed his appreciation for the support the community has shown for the team, particularly during their post-season run.
“I’m happy for the kids, for them to see that support from the community, to have that amount of people show up three hours away,” McNeely said.
“It’s been so much fun to see. It’s been a heck of a ride.”
Effingham senior pitcher Josh McDevitt also reflected on his final season in a Flaming Hearts uniform during the event Sunday and said making it to the state tournament is something the team had “always dreamt of” and expressed his appreciation for the response from the community who came out to fill the stands and support the team this season.
“It’s been awesome,” McDevitt said. “We couldn’t have done it without them. Every post-season game we’ve had this year, it’s felt like a home game.”
When asked how it felt to be a role model to some of the young kids in Effingham who go to the team’s games and ask for autographs, McDevitt said it’s always been a priority of his to set a good example for the program’s next generation, especially since he used to also look up to the team when he was a child.
“It’s really special for all of us to do and it’s a good feeling,” he said.
He credited the team’s success this season to a number of factors, including a culture of hard work and McNeely’s coaching, saying he has helped make them “better people on and off the field.”
“It’s awesome just to grow with him and learn from him,” McDevitt said.
As Effingham senior catcher Myles Maxedon looks back on his high school baseball career, he said he will most remember the memories he created with his teammates over the years.
“Being with the same guys throughout your whole journey is just awesome,” he said. “Stuff like that, you’ll never get to do again, and you’ll miss it forever.”
Despite being smaller than many of the schools the team played during the post season — especially compared to the size of the schools the team played during the regular season, Maxedon felt that disadvantage only served to further motivate them to succeed in what Woltman called a “David and Goliath story.”
“Being the underdog, nobody really knows us there,” Maxedon said. “Nobody thought we should be there, so it just gives us that much more to prove.”
Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson also praised the team for their behavior off the field just as much as their performance on the field and said he’s heard comments about how polite the players are and has seen them take the time to sign autographs for young fans who he said look up to them.
“Personally, I’m envious all of our coaches, not because they had the chance to go to the state tournament, but because they get the opportunity every day to work with these kids,” Johnson said. “There are so many little Hearts out there that look up to you, and I pray you never forget that.”
Johnson congratulated the team on their historic season, something he told them they will never forget.
“That will never leave you,” he said. “You truly are the best, and we are thankful to be a small part of your lives.”
