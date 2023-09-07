EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Fire Department has joined a handful of fire departments in Illinois recognized by the state for maintaining a high level of health and safety standards.
During the Effingham City Council’s meeting Tuesday, the council recognized the department for being one of 34 employers that have received the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) Award from the Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Illinois OSHA.)
The award is only given to businesses or government entities with injury and illness rates lower than the national average.
In addition to several members of the Effingham Fire Department, representatives from Illinois OSHA attended the meeting to formally present the award.
“This award is not a token award,” Illinois OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian said. “It’s extremely rare for a public sector entity to receive this award, so I do want to emphasize the importance of what Chief (Brant) Yochum and the department has done to earn this award.”
According to Kambarian, the Effingham Fire Department is now one of just four of the roughly 1,100 fire departments in the entire state to be recognized with the award.
However, he noted that the department must maintain its high safety standards.
“There are requirements to keep it,” Kambarian said.
Yochum and Mayor Mike Schutzbach commented on the matter in a press release recently sent out by the Effingham Fire Department.
“Safety and health excellence is paramount for our first responders, and this award is evidence of their hard work and dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy work environment,” Schutzbach said in the release. “Our team’s unwavering focus on safety not only ensures the well-being of our firefighters but also enhances our ability to protect and serve the Effingham community effectively.”
Also among the first responders recognized during the meeting were Effingham police officers Cody Hartke and Brennan Poland, who thanks in part to the quick actions of a local good Samaritan, recently saved a woman’s life.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland presented lifesaving awards to both officers and honored the good Samaritan, Carol Gapsis, with a citizen service citation during the meeting.
McFarland said the incident occurred in June at The Cross at the Crossroads in Effingham.
“During that day, Carol Gapsis was serving as a volunteer at the Cross,” McFarland said. “When she arrived at work, she noticed a female that appeared to be in distress outside of the building with some belongings around her, and she promptly called the police department.”
McFarland said that by the time officers arrived on the scene, the distressed woman had already wondered away from the area, but after a “detailed search” of the nearby area, officers found the woman unconscious behind a boulder.
“The officers correctly identified that the female was suffering from an overdose and immediately administered Narcan and brought her back to consciousness,” he said. “The image of the entire city of Effingham and its citizens are reflected in your exemplary performance during this incident.”
