The Effingham Fire Department was called to the scene of a possible commercial structure fire at ADM at 1200 McGrath Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Effingham Fire Department Chief Bob Tutko, a small fire started in a dumpster on the fifth floor of the ADM tower.
“Apparently, there was some kind of chemical chain reaction that caused a small fire,” Tutko said. “It was mostly smoke than any kind of flame.”
Tutko said firefighters only had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and didn't have to pull any hoses off of the firetrucks.
He said there was no smoke damage to the building.
He said employees safely exited the building after hearing the fire alarm. Seven firefighters were on the scene in addition to Tutko.
Tutko said the incident was turned over to ADM, which is having its remediation contractor investigate the exact cause of the fire. There were no injuries.
