Effingham firefighters responded to three back-to-back calls within one hour Friday afternoon.
At 1:39 p.m., firefighters were called to the Montessori Kids Universe at 2201 Willenborg Street for a fire alarm. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said burnt food set off the fire alarm.
While responding to the Montessori Kids Universe alwarm, firefighters were dispatched directly to Interstate southbound 57 / westbound 70, at the Exit 159 on-ramp for a semi-tractor fire at 1:47 p.m.
Kulesza said the fire was contained to the semi-tractor and there was no damage to the trailer. He said here were no injuries related to the fire.
From the semi-tractor, firefighters responded directly to a fire alarm at 3000 Sugarmill Court at 2:21 p.m. Kulesza said something activated a smoke detector in the attic of the home. Firefighters found no smoke or fire. He said the alarm company servicing the house would be checking the status of the detector.
