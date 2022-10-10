EFFINGHAM — The public was invited to the Effingham Fire Department Central Fire Station Sunday to see demonstrations and get up-close views of emergency vehicles — past and present.
Several fire units, along with an ambulance and police car, were on display at the Central Fire Station for the Effingham Fire Department open house Sunday.
The annual event was canceled the past few years due to COVID, according Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum.
“We’re just trying to get it back and going again,” Yochum said. “We want to interact more with the community.”
The open house featured an extrication from a vehicle, fire extinguisher demonstration, fire units from different eras and a fire hose for the kids to try.
One of the demonstrations featured two search and rescue dogs, Kasey and Karmel. The black female Labrador Retrievers were brought by owner Jeff Owens of Carmel, Indiana, who is the public education coordinator for Koorsen Fire and Security.
“When you and I search for things, we use our eyes,” he said. “When the dogs search for things, they use their noses.”
He said Kasey and Karmel use their noses to search because their sense of smell is 250 million times better than the average human. Owens compared the dogs’ sense of smell to the uniqueness of people’s fingerprints.
“To dogs, all of us smell different. They can tell the difference of what each one of us smells like, even if we’re more than two football fields away. Kasey can sit in a boat and smell a drowning victim under 60 feet of water,” said Owens.
Kasey wore her badge on her collar signifying her membership on the Carmel, Indiana, Fire Department. Kasey and Karmel are also therapy dogs and are currently used in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio at summer camps for children who have been severely burned.
Owens went through several fire prevention tips children should know, such as the two ways out of a room in case of a fire and the importance of changing fire detectors after using them for 10 years.
Mark and Monica Heuerman of Dieterich, along with their children Adalyn and Bryce, enjoyed the demonstration by Owens.
“Those dogs were really neat,” Monica Heuerman said. “It was really cool.”
Coming to the open house was an unplanned event for the Heuerman family.
“We were driving by and noticed the big flag,” Monica Heuerman said. “The kids love anything fire related... So we had to check it out.”
Owen Ruholl got behind the wheel of the 1937 Caledonia firetruck used in the St. Anthony Hospital fire. The truck was on display Sunday by the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighters Association.
The organization also had a 1948 F1 Ford panel truck on display, which was also used by the Effingham Fire Department to fight the St. Anthony Hospital fire in 1949.
Other agencies with units on display for the Effingham Fire Department open house included RuralMed, Effingham Police Department, as well as Effingham City 911 telecommunicators, who provided a demonstration.
“It sure is a beautiful day for this,” Assistant Effingham Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said. “It’s great to see families out again.”
