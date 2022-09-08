EFFINGHAM – An apartment fire on Sept. 2 did an estimated $78,000 worth of damage and displaced three tenants, according to Assistant Effingham Fire Department Chief Matt Kulesza.
Members of the Effingham Fire Department were dispatched at 6:33 p.m. to an apartment fire located at 3001 Sugar Mill Court and they immediately called for a full still box alarm that automatically dispatched the Teutopolis, Shumway and Altamont fire protection districts to the scene. Crews from the Dieterich and Tri-County (Beecher City) fire protection districts covered the two Effingham Fire Department stations.
Kulesza said in a press release that when the first crews arrived at the scene they noticed fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the south apartment building. He said a fire crew proceeded to the second floor of the building with a hose, encountering heavy smoke along the way. The crew then entered one of the apartments finding a heavy concentration of fire around the deck area and reported the main fire load was in the attic/rafter area and spreading across the structure.
Kulesza ordered a 100-foot ladder truck to roof and a 75-foot quint truck to the gable end of the structure to inspect for any spread of the fire.
“We had multiple units and personnel arriving to search for any occupants and any animals or pets in all eight units,” Kulesza said. “All tenants and occupants were accounted for within minutes of primary search of all apartment units. Interior crews were able to stop the spread of the fire and contain it to one (apartment) unit and another three (apartment) units had minimal smoke and water damage.”
He said 26 firefighters were on the scene and with the extra manpower were able to protect the personal property in the three apartments by deploying nine salvage covers.
Kulesza said once the fire was contained he started an investigation into the cause of the fire. He said information was gathered from apartment tenants and photographs were taken at the scene for documentation.
“The fire was determined to be accidental due to a discarded cigarette thrown into a plastic bucket with debris in the bucket,” he said.
He said of the estimated $78,000 worth of damage to the apartment complex, $16,000 of that amount is personal property owned by the apartment complex residents.
No tenants or firefighters were injured.
While firefighters were on that scene, members of the Dieterich and Tri-County fire protection districts were called to a fire alarm at the Firefly Grill, where a child had pulled a fire alarm by accident.
