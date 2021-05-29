EFFINGHAM — Kristi Nosbisch decided on Saturday morning to take her dog, Romeo, for a walk. She let Romeo explore a bit and direct the walk. Romeo knew exactly where to go: Dianna Miller’s stall at the Effingham Farmers Market.
“That’s our regular customer!” called out Miller as Romeo approached.
“I didn’t bring any money because I didn’t expect to be here,” Nosbisch said, laughing as she caught up with Miller.
The Effingham Farmers Market has returned for its 2021 season, operating Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, from now until October. The Farmers Market is held on the lawn of the old courthouse, which is now the Effingham County Museum, in downtown Effingham.
Miller, the market president and one of the main organizers of the event, was happy to get back to the market, especially after last year’s season was shortened by the pandemic.
“It’s feeling like it’s back to normal — less restrictions, but we’re still cautious,” she said.
Miller said the market draws several hundred people every weekend, with this season’s kickoff on Saturday being a good crowd.
As the season continues, Miller hopes to see more people visit the Farmers Market, where vendors sell everything from fresh produce to hot coffee, to art and handmade housewares.
“It’s time to get out! It’s a nice, family environment,” Miller said.
Returning vendors are also excited to be back. Bill Hoelscher has had a stall at the market for three years. He offers wooden bowls, boards, rolling pins and other housewares made from multiple types of wood.
“My father taught me how to do this and ever since I’ve been addicted,” he said.
Hoelscher said he doesn't need to sell his work, but is happy to make a little extra money and share his creations. Nearing retirement, he’s hopeful he’ll continue crafting in the future.
“If I didn’t sell them, I’d have 2,000 in my home,” he said with a laugh.
Lindy Schmidt is a local farmer who operates Funkhaus Farm, a small operation she started in 2016.
“I’ve been growing a little bit every year,” she said.
Schmidt offers lettuce and other produce for sale at the market each week.
“It’s great to see lots of community interest,” Schmidt said.
That community interest allows her not only to sell her produce at the market, but use it as a chance to advertise her community-supported agriculture service, which for a few hundred dollars people can sign up to receive freshly grown food like her produce, eggs, pickles, baked goods and other items.
Schmidt also said it’s nice to see the mix of locals and visitors, who she said come from all over.
“In the summer, you get out-of-towners, camping or visiting Lake Sara,” she said.
Joyce Range and her grandson, Tyler Clifford, are two Olney residents who came over to Effingham to visit the market on its opening day.
“I actually work for FedEx and pass by the Farmers Market sign every day,” said Clifford, who was inspired by the sign to finally come see the market.
“The arts and crafts are awesome,” said Range. “We’re loving this!”
Range and Clifford were both holding bags full of goods and joked that they actually had to put more bags in their car before continuing to visit vendors.
“This is pretty much my grocery shopping,” said Clifford.
He was excited about the market and when asked if they’d be back, smiled.
“Most definitely! The people here are really cool,” said Clifford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.