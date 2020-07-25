EFFINGHAM — COVID-19 didn’t stop several people from taking advantage of the great weather in downtown Effingham Saturday morning.
Effingham Farmers Market President Dianna Miller said she was impressed with the number of people visiting the market Saturday morning.
“We really had a good turnout today,” Miller said. “We had an early crowd and it kept us busy, busy.”
“I think everyone is just glad to get out,” Miller said. “We’ve really had a good response.”
Miller said they had a good variety of vendors Saturday as she looked over the lawn of the Effingham County Museum. One of her main goals is keeping visitors and vendors healthy.
Posted in public view are Effingham Farmers Market guidelines for customers to keep from possible exposure to COVID-19 limited.
“Our vendors are all required to wear face masks,” Miller said.
She said each vendor is also required to have a wash station.
“We’re asking people who are sick just to stay home,” Miller said. “And here, face masks are highly recommended.”
She said they have asked customers to not pick up products but rather ask vendors to answer any questions.
“We ask people to keep their 6-foot social distancing, and we ask that there is no large gathering of people around the market,” Miller said.
Miller suggests customers wash the products they buy from the market before eating them.
“We are also asking customers to have the exact change when possible,” Miller said.
Dave and Lori Banker traveled to Effingham from Xenia Saturday to shop the market.
“This is the first time we’ve been here,” Dave Banker said. “It’s great.”
“It’s nice and shady here,” he added.
Lori Banker liked the wide variety available, including some wooden bowls on display.
Susan Sholtz of Maryville, Tennessee, also visited the market for the first time Saturday. Her husband is working in the area for the next couple of weeks and she wanted to do some grocery shopping.
“I always look for a farmers market wherever we go,” Sholtz said. “I’d rather have the fresh food.”
“I’m trying to find some corn,” Sholtz said. “That lady told me she was sold out.”
Sholtz went from table to table looking for sweet corn, but found they were sold out early Saturday. She did find a melon and some peppers, though.
Also sold out were pies made by Wanda McCarty of Dieterich and her husband, Kevin. Half of their vendor table was bare where pies were sitting early in the morning.
“If we have pies after 9 o’clock, it’s been a slow day for us,” Kevin McCarty said.
Wanda McCarty makes several kinds of pies, including apple, peach, apple crumb, rhubarb, cherry, blackberry, goose berry and blueberry, to name a few.
The McCartys are regular Effingham Farmers Market vendors.
“We are committed vendors,” McCarty said. “We get to set up in the same spot every week.”
Sid Hutchison of rural Beecher City brought zinnias and sunflowers to sell at the market.
“And I have a few sweet onions and sold out of green beans,” Hutchison said. “Last week we had corn.”
Hutchison said the Effingham Farmers Market has been getting progressively better over the years.
“There are more people coming,” Hutchison said. “It gets better every year. The consistency is good for the vendors.”
“Overall, it’s really been a good day for sales,” Hutchison said.
The market continues through October and can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
