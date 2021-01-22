The city of Effingham has formally approved the expansion of the borders of one of its main economic development programs.
The South Central Industrial tax increment financing district is a special taxing district that allows the city to hold over property taxes for use in areas designated as being at risk for blight.
The area in the new borders for the district includes Effingham High School, a small section of industrial development on Wabash Avenue, the residential area surrounding South Side School, and the portions of the business corridor along South Banker including Village Square Mall.
The move, which was formalized by vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting, comes after about a year of work, with city staff hiring consultants to study the area and seeking support from other taxing bodies, like the park district, county government, and Effingham’s school district.
“It wasn’t a hard process,” said Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull. “It is kind of a drawn out process.”
Though the city council has approved the program, they have further oversight over money spent within the program.
“It’s gonna be good for that part of town,” Hull said. “Hopefully, it can get some more commercial activity along South Banker.”
The primary focus of the TIF program’s expansion will be continuing to support Effingham Unit 40’s vocational education programs as well as infrastructure improvements throughout the newly added areas. This will include things like sewer line upgrades and road surfacing.
Hull said these improvements could begin as early as this year, though that would depend on how long it takes to get initial designs for projects drawn up. He added that the city has to put many projects on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s great. Anything we can do to get people coming to the south side is great,” said Matt Braunecker at a public hearing on the matter in December. He is the general manager of Russ Braunecker Cadillac, Buick, and GMC.
In addition to allowing TIF funds to be used in the project, this expansion will allow the city to continue to use its existing TIF districts
“What that will do is allow funds to be moved between the TIFs,” said City Administrator Steve Miller.
The city’s TIF program, which has broadly been responsible for a variety of projects including the city’s water treatment plant and downtown rehabilitation projects, relies on funds from the four existing TIF districts to be moved between districts, which is allowed as long as they share a border.
The city’s flagship district, called TIF 1, is expiring this year after being created in the 1980s. The amendment will connect the south area of town and downtown, allowing tax money to flow between the two areas.
The city is in the process of considering a project within the downtown area TIF to provide grant money to Joe Sippers Café for masonry work to improve the quality of its brick façade.
“Joe Sippers is a wonderful asset to the downtown area, I know,” said Mayor Mike Schutzbach at the meeting on Tuesday.
“I think it’s great news they survived the pandemic and want to put money back into their business. Keep it up Joe Sippers,” said City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer at the meeting.
The city is also expanding its economic development portfolio through its purchase of 154 acres of land on the south end of town for $2.7 million dollars. The property is currently managed by the Hawickhorst Family Land Trust.
A public hearing on the sale of $4.5 million in bonds was also held Tuesday, with no members of the public choosing to comment. The money will cover the purchase of the land and refinancing existing debt for the construction of the Effingham Performance Center.
The bond sales are being managed by Bernardi Securities, a firm that specializes in municipal bonds.
The refinancing will save the city approximately $100,000, according to Miller.
