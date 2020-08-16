EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council recently adopted a plan for a new business district that will include an easterly extension of Ford Avenue to North Fourth Street.
The council adopted the plan for the Interstate North Business District, which will include parcels to the north of Interstates 57 and 70, between Charlotte Street and North Fourth Street. The district will be the fifth business district in the city.
Economic Development Director Todd Hull said the next step for the business district is to send the documentation to the state department of revenue. The district and a 1 percent sales tax increase to cover the estimated $43 million lifetime cost of district development will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The 128-acre tract of land could be developed into retail spaces and outlots as well as privately developed commercial, retail and service-related businesses. The city will be working with the Economic Development Resources firm to develop the district.
Meanwhile, the Effingham Enterprise Zone has encompassed 10 projects since January.
The Enterprise Zone Board heard a brief update on each of the projects from Effingham’s Economic Development Specialist, Sasha Althoff, during its recent annual meeting. The board met virtually on Zoom.
“It’s pretty good to see all that new construction I think during this time,” Althoff said. “It looks like everybody’s been pretty busy still. We had three new businesses join the Enterprise Zone that were previously not in the zone: Cash Equipment, Bobcat Showroom and Kitchens Unlimited.”
Althoff said Cash Equipment, a used construction equipment dealer, is moving from its leased building on the corner of West Rickelman Avenue and U.S. Rt. 45. The company is currently building a new facility next to The Cross at the Crossroads and will move in there once it is completed, creating eight new jobs as well.
The Bobcat of Effingham Showroom is located in the zone’s Teutopolis area on the west edge of the village along U.S. Rt. 40. Ground was broken in May for the planned 9,800-square-foot facility. Bobcat will showcase its excavation equipment for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses.
Althoff said the showroom will bring one new job to the area.
Kitchens Unlimited will bring a new takeout- and delivery-only restaurant concept to Effingham, Althoff said. Kitchens Unlimited will be a ghost kitchen, or a professional kitchen with no eat-in or dining area.
Althoff said Kitchens Unlimited will be three restaurants in one, selling a variety of foods from Geno’s Grill, Lucia’s Italian Kitchen and Southern Illinois Burger Company. She said Kitchens Unlimited will be built in the location of the former John Boos building on the corner of East Fayette Avenue and North Willow Street, and it will bring 15 new jobs.
Other projects include the Canarm facility in Teutopolis located next to Farmweld on Main Street, which will create 10 jobs; the I-70 Truck Center to be built on North U.S. Rt. 45, which will create five new jobs; Hetzels Overland Transport’s new facility being built on Airport Road, which will create five new jobs; the Russ Braunecker quick lube facility in the renovated former Effingham Fire Department Station No. 3, which will create five new jobs.
Projects that did not create new jobs for the zone are the remodel of Aldi, Siemer Milling taking over Green Street that runs in the center of its property and Farmweld adding a new sidewalk, Althoff said.
Althoff said this year’s projects thus far have created 44 jobs with a total investment of $11,306,170.
The Illinois Enterprise Zone Program is designed to stimulate economic growth and neighborhood revitalization in economically depressed areas of the state.
Effingham was awarded a new enterprise zone in January 2018, which has an initial life of 15 years with the possibility of a 10-year extension. Effingham’s enterprise zone offers the following incentives for businesses:
• Property tax abatement with 100 percent abatement on the increase to the base amount — three years for commercial projects and seven years for industrial projects. Property located in one of Effingham’s TIF Districts does not qualify for the property tax abatement.
• Sales tax exemption on building materials, which is a full 6.5 percent exemption on building materials incorporated into real property.
• Machinery and equipment sales tax, pollution control equipment sales tax and utility tax exemptions, which are state incentives structured for large projects of $5 million and 200 jobs created or $40 million and 2,000 jobs retained.
