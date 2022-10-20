EFFINGHAM — Electric rates in Effingham will nearly triple in December, city officials said this week.
“This is going to hurt our community,” Mayor Mike Schutzbach said during a council meeting Tuesday.
Effingham, Charleston, Paris, Mattoon and Coles County participate in an electric buying group — known as a municipal aggregate — that contracts better electric rates through Good Energy, an electric buying consultant. That contract expires in December. It currently offers a rate of $4.19 per kilowatt hour.
Good Energy told the municipalities it could not secure a long-term discounted rate due to the unpredictability of the market. Municipalities in the group are pausing the program until the market stabilizes.
“In January, we’ll be going from $4.19 to $12.24” per kilowatt hour, said Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller. “It will start at your December meter reading. The bid we received was for $12.20, but for 36 months. Our group didn’t want to commit our residents to 36 months, or three years, at that rate. So, the group chose not to engage with this contract.”
Miller said households have saved at least $800 since the municipal aggregate was created 10 years ago.
“We did look at going with a smaller group if we could get the right bids,” Miller said. “Then we tried getting in with a larger group to make it a larger aggregate, and as it turned out being in a larger group was worse because we weren’t even getting offers to bid.”
He said due to the inability to negotiate a reasonable rate, aggregate members decided to disband for now.
“We are letting the current aggregate expire,” he said. “I don’t know if that is the right answer or not, but we’ll know in time.”
Miller said, at the expiration of the contract, the rate will automatically change over to the Ameren rate. He said the city’s residential and small business electric customers don’t have to do anything.
“If someone comes to your door and solicits you, it has nothing to do with the city,” Miller advised residents. “The city will not be going around knocking on doors.”
“I honestly believe there are a lot of scams going around when it comes to electric,” said Effingham City Attorney Tracy Willenborg. “We are not recommending anyone sign up for anything. If someone comes to your door, you’re really going to have to do your research relative to electric.”
“The city doesn’t get anything at all for negotiating an electric contract. We do this on behalf of the citizens,” Schutzbach said. “The city doesn’t profit at all.”
Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman asked, “Did the aggregate say they were going to get back together 12 months from now?”
“We said in the fall (of next year), assuming it’s a 12-month period, we have to act two or three months in advance,” Miller said.
The city’s press release said anyone needing assistance paying their monthly energy bill can find a listing of township offices and not-for-profit organizations offering help on the Ameren website. There is also a federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) available for qualifying households. For more information about LIHEAP call 877-411-9276 or visit ameren.com/illinois/residential/energy-assistance/liheap
