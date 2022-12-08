Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Effingham Driver Services facility located at 444 S. Willow St. will be relocating to 1901 S. Fourth St., Suite 2.
The new facility – which will also serve as a CDL facility – is approximately 3,040 square feet, which is about 1,264 square feet larger than the current facility. The last day of service at the current facility will be at the end of business on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and services will begin at the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Closing on the 13th will provide the time needed to ensure the equipment, computers and phone lines are in working order on Dec. 21.
“This new facility is conveniently located,” said White. “It is much larger than the facility on Willow Street and has an upgraded CDL facility that will serve Effingham and the surrounding communities well.”
White’s office has been working with the new landlord who, as part of the 10-year lease agreement, is in charge of making necessary modifications to the building. These modifications, standard when opening a Driver Services facility at a new site, are designed to maximize the facility’s traffic flow and efficiency.
White encourages customers to visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services, including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.
For those who wish to visit their nearest Driver Services facility in person, customers are encouraged to visit one of the below nearby facilities after Dec. 13 and before Dec. 21:
• Mattoon – 2020 Charleston St.
• Charleston – 1010 E. St.
• Shelbyville – 311 N. Cedar St.
