A vehicle caught fire following a head-on collision in which an Effingham driver was seriously injured Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Jaxon B. Kinkaid, 21, Effingham, was driving a maroon 2013 Chrysler south on 1000th Road coming up the hill crest on Interstate 70 overpass when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, attempted to correct, then turned back into the northbound lane and struck head-on a black 2003 GMC driven by Adam J. Schackman, 41, Effingham. Kincaid's vehicle came to rest on the south side of Schackman's vehicle, which caught fire. All occupants were able to exit the vehicle. The accident occurred 200 feet south of 1150th Avenue in Jackson Township at 1:13 p.m.
Kincaid was cited for improper lane usage. Additional citations are pending. Kincaid was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.