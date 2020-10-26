An Effingham driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's office reported Logan R. Dallape, 22, was driving a blue 2013 Hyundai north on 1400 St. in Effingham when the driver swerved to the right into a ditch to avoid an oncoming vehicle at 4:08 p.m. After striking the ditch, the vehicle flipped multiple times, coming to rest on the driver's side.
Dallape was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Dallape was not wearing a seat belt.
