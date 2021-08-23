An 80-year-old Effingham driver was seriously injured when her vehicle fell off the side of a bridge in Effingham County Sunday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reports Deanne K. Rodgers was driving a 2011 red Ford Mustang east on 1400th Avenue when Rodgers lost control of the vehicle, drove off the north side of the roadway and struck the side of a bridge. The vehicle then overturned and fell from the side of the bridge and landed on its top in the creek below. The accident occurred at 9 a.m. a fourth of a mile east of 650th Street in Summit Township.
Rodgers was transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.