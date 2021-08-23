An 80-year-old Effingham driver was seriously injured when her vehicle fell off the side of a bridge in Effingham County Sunday.

Effingham County Sheriff's Office reports Deanne K. Rodgers was driving a 2011 red Ford Mustang east on 1400th Avenue when Rodgers lost control of the vehicle, drove off the north side of the roadway and struck the side of a bridge. The vehicle then overturned and fell from the side of the bridge and landed on its top in the creek below. The accident occurred at 9 a.m. a fourth of a mile east of 650th Street in Summit Township.

Rodgers was transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield with incapacitating injuries.

