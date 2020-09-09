EFFINGHAM — The Effingham City Council discussed Tax Increment Finance funds for a downtown rehabilitation project last week.
Economic Development Specialist Sasha Althoff said Bike and Hike is planning to rehabilitate its building. She said the business is planning to install widows on the third floor that are currently boarded up and upgrade the fire escape by adding new exterior doors to make it functional.
Althoff said the total project cost is $49,255 and, according to the TIF reimbursement guidelines, the city would reimburse up to 25 percent of the project up to $25,000.
“The 25 percent cost for us would be $12,313,” Althoff said.
Althoff said Bike and Hike had a previous rehabilitation project when the brick building was tuck-pointed. Althoff said the city’s portion on that project was about $18,500 and the combination of the two projects remain under the $50,000 limit.
“It sounds like a good project to me,” said Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens.
“They have a beautiful building down there and they are having record sales right now, and it’s pretty neat to have a bicycle shop in your downtown,” Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said.
The TIF project will be up for approval at the next Effingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
In other, the council:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the sale and/or disposal of personal property no longer of any use to the city – bounce house with Effingham Fire Department logo.
• Approved a resolution accepting the lowest responsive proposal from Esker and Walker for the city hall parking lot reconstruction in the amount of $100,999.92. Funding for the project will come from the Central TIF fund.
• Approved a resolution for a utility extension agreement between the City of Effingham and Hetzel’s Overland Transport Inc. for an equitable distribution of costs. The extension would provide public sanitary sewer service to Hetzel’s. The property has public water services.
• Approved a resolution accepting the lowest responsive proposal from Fabick Power System Inc. for $13,405 for a three-year contract for emergency generator maintenance and testing. Payment for this maintenance would come from the general fund, water fund and sewer fund.
