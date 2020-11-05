EFFINGHAM — The City of Effingham has begun the annual process of approving its tax rate for the next year. This time around, COVID-19 has become an unpredictable factor in how the city collects its revenue.
At a meeting of the city council on Tuesday, members discussed setting a tax rate, with everything on the table from leaving the rate where it is or increasing it up to 5%. There was reluctance to increase the tax rate due to concerns about COVID-19’s impact on the city’s economy.
“I don’t think now is the time to increase the tax burden on our citizens,” Mayor Mike Schutzbach told the council, later saying, “We’re just gonna have to look at our operation and change some things up.”
Even with the mayor’s vocal opposition to increasing the tax rate, several noted a modest increase would help the city meet its financial commitments.
“With the cost of living, I would hope we could go to 3%,” said City Administrator Steve Miller, referring to adjustments in pension payments based on cost of living. No council members showed an interest in setting the rate that high.
“My suggestion is a 1% increase,” said Commissioner Hank Stephens. He said this would help the city avoid being “irresponsible” with its finances.
A 1% increase would represent about a $10 increase on every $1,000 dollars paid in property tax.
“I’m always concerned with anything that could increase the property tax rates,” Stephens said after the meeting. “I’m trying to find a balance.”
Schutzbach still preferred not to increase the tax burden, especially during the pandemic.
“I’m a very conservative person and I know our community, state and nation have been hurt with this coronavirus,” said Schutzbach.
For Stephens, the pandemic leads to uncertainty about the city’s other revenue streams.
“It was scary back in March and April,” he said, referencing the height of pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. Still, he acknowledged that these are precautionary concerns.
“I don’t know that we’re going to get into a crisis if we don’t levy as much as we can,” he said.
Complicating this year’s tax rate further is the city’s commitments to its fire and police pensions. The city’s actuarial team told the city council in early October that they recommended a significant increase in what the city should contribute to pension funds this year.
“We are looking at a 41% increase,” said Stephens, referring to pension costs. “I’m concerned about it. Maybe we can make up the pension shortfall over a couple of years.”
This would represent a shift in philosophy for the city, since it typically pays the recommended amount into its pension funds, according to Miller.
The mayor pushed back.
“We’re working our way to an area that is dangerous to me and the state of Illinois is living proof,” he said.
In an interview, Schutzbach added that because the state will be taking over municipal fire and police pensions over the next few years, he wants to be sure that Effingham’s pensions are in order and funded.
Between the pandemic and the changing pension landscape, the city council is still in debate about what to do with its property tax rate.
“This is harder than most years,” Stephens said.
The city council is expected to address this issue again at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The majority of the city’s annual funding comes through sources other than property taxes. Property taxes represent about $3.7 million of revenue for the city, whereas sales taxes represent $7.5 million of revenue. Miller said, from a high-level budgeting perspective, the difference between a 0%, 1% or 3% increase in property taxes isn’t significant, though it can be the difference on smaller costs.
The city is only considering increasing the tax rate less than 5% increase because any larger increase would trigger a “Truth-in-Taxation” hearing in which city officials explain the reasoning behind the levy to the public and allow citizens to give their opinions on the matter. Even with a 5% limit, no one at the city has advocated for anything above a 3% increase.
In other matters:
• The city discussed closing several downtown streets for the Hometown Christmas event from Dec. 4 to 6. The event is being organized by the Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Effingham Business Group. The resolution, which will likely be adopted at the next meeting, includes a provision that the chamber must “abide by COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as the State of Illinois’ pandemic orders at the time of the event.”
• The city authorized a slight pay increase of $155 to the city’s contracted landscaping service, Herrmann’s Landscaping, for next year. They also authorized paying $17,792 to the architectural and engineering firm Farnsworth Group for additional services relating to the Ford Avenue Extension project.
