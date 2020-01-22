EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council this week delayed voting on regulations for selling adult recreational-use cannabis in the city.
Commissioner Hank Stephens, filling in for Mayor Mike Schutzbach who was absent, announced at the start of the meeting a full council was desired for two items related to the cannabis sales issue.
“One of those requires a supermajority vote, and being that we have four of the five council members present tonight, we’ve decided to have that placed on the February meeting agenda,” said Stephens.
The items in question were an approval of the Municipal Code amendments, which designates rules and regulations for a dispensary selling adult-use cannabis, and an ordinance that would grant the special-use permit for dispensing of adult-use cannabis in a highway commercial district at 1011 W. Ford Ave.
City Administrator Steve Miller said four members of the council must agree to pass the special-use permit to allow sales in Effingham. A simple majority would be needed for the text amendment item.
At least one speaker had asked to address the council. But instead the Rev. Bryan Newswander decided to hold those comments until the Feb. 4 City Council meeting.
In another matter, the council heard from Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland, who issued a Citizen Service Citation to Anthony Crackel.
Crackel resides in the area of St. Anthony High School, where he witnessed suspicious activity and alerted police. His actions led to the arrest of a Missouri man, who has been charged with vehicle burglaries. David L. Carter, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“It is because of actions of Mr. Crackel and many others like him in our community. It allowed our department to be effective,” said McFarland. “Your willingness to provide timely information during this incident reflects highly not only on yourself, but also the image and reputation of the entire city of Effingham and its citizens.”
McFarland said after Crackel witnessed a motor vehicle burglary, he further obtained a description of the suspect and the license plate on the vehicle that the suspect was driving, which helped police make an arrest.
Meanwhile, Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman reported that Effingham will receive a housing rehabilitation grant in the amount of $498,139. The money will help qualifying low to moderate income households make improvements to their homes. Up to $50,000 per home will be selected on a points system showing what the homes need to have done. Heuerman hopes up to 10 homes will be improved, fixing things that makes them safer. Homeowners in the qualifying areas should be getting letters and will next need to fill out an application to be considered for the home improvement work.
He also reported that an amended agreement has been reached with Illinois Department of Transportation for a 2010 Downtown Enhancement Project. The end result was a $62,000 savings for the city. Heuerman gave kudos to Catelyn Vail in the engineering department for working on this paperwork and helping resolve the matter.
