The Effingham City Council has been debating its role in economic development for the county. In particular, members this week talked about whether the city will give $100,000 to the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
The group, normally shortened to just “The Alliance,” is a non-profit economic development agency which aims to elevate the economy of Effingham County, preserve and expand the region’s workforce and bring new industries to the area.
In the past, the Alliance has asked the city for far less money at one time. The contribution in 2018 was $10,000, with $25,000 set aside for costs as they occur. The city as contributed just over $200,000 to the Alliance overall.
“Although we’re not a new organization, we’re definitely building something new here,” said Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey, who stepped in to lead the group in October. “I’m a huge advocate for business retention and expansion, but also recognize the importance for recruitment.”
“We do think with Courtney just coming on recently, we are hopefully going to see a lot more gains, a lot more activity,” said Mark Mayhood, head of the Alliance’s board.
While the council was generally supportive of the request, City Commissioner Merv Gillenwater had some pointed criticisms of the city’s relationship to the Alliance and the group’s efficacy.
Central to his critique was a provision of the city’s own ordinance passed when joining the Alliance, which provided that all funds contributed by the city should be spent “within the corporate limits of the City of Effingham,” a requirement that Gillenwater wasn’t sure was being met.
Gillenwater also took aim at some of the projects undertaken by the agency. Axis, a now-closed coworking space in downtown Effingham that the Alliance helped create, drew sharp criticism.
“It panned out to be a complete flop,” he said at the meeting. “It did not work. That money went down the drain, basically.”
In a follow up interview, Gillenwater added that, while he appreciates the work of the people involved in the Alliance, he is frustrated.
“I was on the commission when it started. Every year since that time, we get the same sales pitch,” he said.
Other city commissioners feel differently about the group and are happy for the city to contribute.
“It is 2021 and it takes serious money to attract business and industry here,” said Libby Moeller. “We won’t see the fruits of this labor for 20 or 30 years, but we have to plant the seeds now, so I’m totally on board with it. I still think 100,000 is a conservative figure and I would go for more.”
Mayor Mike Shutzbach and Commissioners Hank Stephens and Larry Micenheimer all also spoke in favor of the funding request.
As a member organization, the Alliance is made up of the city, the County Board, Altamont, Teutopolis, Dieterich, and Beecher City. Its membership list also includes the Effingham Chamber of Commerce, the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Intersect Illinois, a nonprofit created by an executive order of former Gov. Bruce Rauner.
City Commissioner Hank Stephens and Economic Development Director Todd Hull both sit on the group’s 24-person board.
The council took no action. The funding could be voted on at its next meeting.
In another matter, the city also heard from David Faller of West & Company. Faller presented findings from the city’s annual external financial audit, which is required by law.
“Our opinion the financial statements is an unmodified or clean opinion, meaning the financial statements are not materially misstated,” said Faller.
Faller’s report also outlined a “material weakness” in some parts of city’s financial control, meaning there is a “reasonable possibility” that the city’s financial statement’s might be misstated and that these might not be prevented, detected, or corrected in a timely manner.
As part of the report, the city had to respond to this information, which was also present in lastyear’s financial audit. The city accepts the risk associated with the material weakness, saying that the costs of training or recruiting someone with with the proper accounting expertise to remedy it would take away from the city’s ability to provide services to city residents.
