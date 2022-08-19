The Illinois Associated Press Media Editors recently awarded the Effingham Daily News first place in the prestigious Public Service category for its coverage of COVID-19 and its impact on the community. Judges honored the newspaper for multiple stories and editorials about the community’s response to the pandemic.
It was the second year in a row that the EDN won first place for Public Service in IAPME's contest.
Competing against small to mid-sized daily newspapers across the state, the EDN also took home the third place award for General Excellence. First place in that category went to The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale and second place was awarded to the Herald & Review in Decatur.
The EDN was also honored in the Illinois Press Association journalism contest with four more awards:
Community Service: 2nd Place, staff, “Covid and our Community.”
Local editorial: 2nd Place, Jeff Long, “Wishing David Martin the best … and that some in Altamont had treated him better.” Honorable Mention, Jeff Long, “U.S. Rep. Mary Miller must apologize.”
Government beat reporting: 3rd Place, Zach Roth, for ongoing coverage of issues affecting area schools.
The IPA and IAPME journalism awards for work published 2021 were presented during the Illinois Press Association convention held Aug. 10-12 at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield.
