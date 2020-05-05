The Effingham Daily News won several 2019 Illinois Associated Press Media Editors awards, announced Tuesday:
Breaking News: First Place, Kaitlin Cordes and John Curtis, "Police Investigate Shelbyville Homicide."
Feature Photo: First Place, Kaitlin Cordes, "Aerial Proposal."
Sports Feature Story: First Place, Kaitlin Cordes, "The Coach and the Cancer."
Portrait/Personality Photo: Third Place, Kaitlin Cordes, "Pioneer Days Weaver."
Editorial Writing: First Place, Jeff Long.
General News Photo: First Place, Kaitlin Cordes, "Unit 40 Surprises Teacher." Second Place, Crystal Reed, "Hornets Pick Odd Spot for Nest at Oakridge Cemetery."
Spot News or Spot Sports Video: First Place, Charles Mills, "Owen Gets His Wish."
Digital Storytelling (podcast): First Place, Kaitlin Cordes and Jeff Long, "The Coach and the Cancer."
Public Service: First Place, Kaitlin Cordes, Dawn Schabbing and Todd Buenker, "Recreational Marijuana."
An awards banquet has been postponed until October, when General Excellence awards, based on points accumulated for first place and other finishes, will be presented. Those winners have not yet been announced. Illinois APME is an organzation that serves newspapers from across the state.
