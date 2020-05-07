The Effingham Daily News advertising staff has won several Illinois Press Association awards. The list below does not include the General Excellence and sweepstakes winners, which will be announced during the IPA awards luncheon on Oct. 22.
Automotive Ad — Fourth Place, Auto Mall, Jody Hardiek.
Health Care Ad — First Place, HSHS Medical Group, DeeAnn Bauguss.
Service/Institutional Ad — Second Place, Washington Savings Bank, Jody Hardiek.
Garden, Yard & Agriculture Ad — Second Place, W.E.T. Pools & Spas, DeeAnn Bauguss.
Events/Entertainment Ad — Second Place, Effingham Performance Center, Jody Hardiek.
Events/Entertainment Ad — Fourth Place, Visit Vandalia, Julie Harkins.
Best One Time Special Section — Third Place, St. Anthony Schools 150 Years, staff.
Best Community Focus Special Section — Second Place, Progress 2019 Leading Women, staff.
Best Holiday Ad — Second Place, Midland States Bank, Julie Harkins.
Best Holiday Ad — Fourth Place, Effingham Downtown Business Group Trick or Treat, DeeAnn Bauguss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.