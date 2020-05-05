Effingham Daily News seeking submissions for salute to Class of 2020

The most memorable year in a student's high school career has been made even more significant by COVID-19.
While the pandemic has robbed seniors of the opportunity to make traditional memories in person as they wind down the academic year, it has also allowed the year to be commemorated in other ways.
The Effingham Daily News would like to feature in our upcoming Effingham Magazine photos of memorable moments that have been made so far this year at dances, sporting events, extracurricular activities, school functions, volunteer activities, clubs, etc. The Daily News also invites seniors to tell us what those events and the year has meant to you in your own words. Email photos, in high-resolution jpg format, and written submissions to news@effinghamdailynews.com by Friday, May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.