This unprecedented time is challenging and there are those around us who have risen to the challenge the coronavirus pandemic has imposed, whether it is a health care worker or a neighbor.
That is why the Effingham Daily News is seeking "Heroes Among Us," a recognition given to people doing extraordinary things during the pandemic.
In 700 words or less, tell us why the person is a Hero Among Us and submit it to news@effinghamdailynews.com. You may include a high-resolution jpg photo of the person in the environment in which they are going above and beyond or just a headshot. Include your name, phone number, as well as the phone number of the person you are submitting and please notify that person.
The deadline for submissions if Friday, Sept. 11.
